Return of graft cases: IHC serves notices on NAB IOs

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices on National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation officers (IOs) on a petition regarding the return of graft references after amendments in law.
A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the identical petitions about the returning of references by the accountability court.
The court served notices on NAB officers and sought comments till January 14.
It may be mentioned here that the NAB had filed a petition regarding the return of various references by the accountability courts after amendments in the law.
