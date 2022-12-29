1,145 students conferred degrees at UoW Wah Cantt

University of Wah (UoW) hosted its 10th convocation, at UoW Auditorium to commemorate the achievements of its graduates, says a press release.

Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, vice chancellor, University of Wah presided over the convocation proceedings as chief guest. During the ceremony, 31 high achievers were awarded gold medals, distinguished students’ award in their respective faculties and student of the year award, while a total of 1,145 undergraduate and graduate students were conferred degrees in the disciplines of basic sciences, computer science, engineering, management sciences and social sciences & humanities.

A large number of dignitaries, educationists, community representatives, faculty members, graduating students and their parents attended the ceremony.

The vice chancellor, in his address, stated that our graduates are the ambassadors of the UoW, with the ability to inspire change and a beacon of hope for the future graduates. He expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for his valuable presence at the ceremony. He, furthermore, apprised the audience about the milestones achieved by the university including Academic Excellence Award, The Impact Rankings, 2022, UI Green Metric Rankings 2022, award of research grants as well as UoW’s steady progress towards becoming a research-intensive institution. He emphasized that the students at UoW are being empowered with the skills necessary to become a useful citizen with the ability to play a constructive role in development of our motherland. He also stressed on the youth to equip themselves with requisite competencies to face future challenges efficiently.

In the end, the Vice Chancellor UoW and Faculty extended their felicitations to the graduating students and their parents, teachers and wished them a prosperous future ahead.