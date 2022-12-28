‘CPEC projects achieved major progress in 2022’

ISLAMABAD: China has declared that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have achieved major progress in 2022 ensuring economic stability and well-being of the people.

Terming CPEC as an important pilot project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and demonstration project of Pakistan-China cooperation, Wang Shengjie, Director Political Section of Chinese Embassy has reminded Tuesday that it is significant to deepen all weather Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership for the building a closer community of shared future.

She recalled that leaders of the two countries agreed to advance CPEC with greater efficiency and make CPEC an example of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visit to China this year. She said that in 2022, the CPEC projects have achieved major progress, ensuring economic stability, and well-being of the people.

It has also continued to train high-quality talents for the country, director political section said. She was of the view that all Pakistani staff at CPEC projects, through their hard work make this progress possible.

“In order to recognise their contribution, Chinese Embassy plans to hold an awarding ceremony for outstanding Pakistani staff of CPEC project on Friday (Dec. 30).”

The award winners are outstanding representatives’ staff from different fields of CPEC cooperation and demonstrate diversification of Pakistan-China cooperation, she added.

It would be pertinent to mention that the Chinese Embassy has recently initiated a scheme to encourage Pakistanis, working for the project in different capacities. The scheme is being widely appreciated by the staff from Pakistan.