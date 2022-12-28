Ex-senator slams govt over Islamabad LG polls postponement

ISLAMABAD: Ex-Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar criticised federal government for postponement of Local government (LG) elections in federal capital.
In his tweet, he said, “the federal government postponed the local government in Islamabad and deprived the people of their right to vote and representation."
Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said this is the actual state of the political parties which claim to be democratic and representatives of the people.
He said the federal government and so-called democratic parties in power are not interested in solving basic problems of the people through local body system.
