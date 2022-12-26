Sirajul Haq terms PDM, PTI sides of same coin

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were two

sides of the same coin, accusing them of being agents of the ‘global establishment’.

“These are the people who handed over Kashmir to India and put the chains of IMF and World Bank in the hands of Pakistani people,” he said while addressing a party meeting.

JI central deputy Amir Rashid Naseem, provincial head and former Senator Prof Ibrahim Khan, Provincial General Secretary Abdul Wasi, district head Mardan Ghulam Rasool and others addressed the gathering.

Sirajul Haq said that the people of the country were still under the rule of Jewish agents.

He argued that the PDM and PTI leaders did not strive to fight poverty and pay off the country’s debt, rather they were conspiring to get power at any cost.

Sirajul Haq said that people were unable to get justice from the courts.

The JI leader said that the PTI and the PDM were least bothered to work for providing relief to the people. He said that the two sides were interested in getting power.

He claimed that former federal minister of the PTI Fawad Chaudhry went to the American Embassy to apologize for making a statement against America.

Sirajul Haq the PTI did not serve the people during its four-year rule and buried the country under huge debt. He said that the PTI and the PDM leaders lacked the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.