Two women among four killed over ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: Four people, including two women, were killed over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue in districts Kashmore-Kandhkot and Jacobabad.
According to reports, an accused shot dead his wife Ashra and her alleged paramour Dhani Bakhsh Jakhrani after accusing them of adultery in village Karman Jakhrani in the limits of Bakhshapur Police station in Kashmore-Kandhkot.
The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, suspects gunned down Javed, son of Mahboob Lashari, over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue in village Bagh Ali Sanjrani in the limits of Mouladad Police Station in Jacobabad. Besides, a woman, Naseeba, wife of Allah Bachayo Jatoi, was said to be killed over the ‘Karo-Kari’ at Khanpur.
CHITRAL: A high achievers award show was held at a hotel inn which various prizes were distributed among the orphan...
KOHAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari inaugurated the newly constructed police...
SWABI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and member of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute Alumni Association ...
KARACHI: The second passing out parade and the annual function, Parents Day, was held at Bakhtawar Cadet College for...
MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami head Sirajul Haq said that Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were...
The Covid-19 policy of China is under fire. Opponents are hell-bent to malign China. They criticised lockdown policy...
Comments