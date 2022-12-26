Two women among four killed over ‘Karo-Kari’

SUKKUR: Four people, including two women, were killed over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue in districts Kashmore-Kandhkot and Jacobabad.

According to reports, an accused shot dead his wife Ashra and her alleged paramour Dhani Bakhsh Jakhrani after accusing them of adultery in village Karman Jakhrani in the limits of Bakhshapur Police station in Kashmore-Kandhkot.

The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, suspects gunned down Javed, son of Mahboob Lashari, over the ‘Karo-Kari’ issue in village Bagh Ali Sanjrani in the limits of Mouladad Police Station in Jacobabad. Besides, a woman, Naseeba, wife of Allah Bachayo Jatoi, was said to be killed over the ‘Karo-Kari’ at Khanpur.