The unmatched charisma of the Quaid

Political movements are best understood by studying the leaders who play a central role in unifying a multitude of masses for a single cause. Liberation movements, in particular, are prone to this kind of study that can be extended to the study of governments as well. Such leaders are seen as having special characteristics-- communication and interpersonal skills, persuasiveness and charm, that attract others and endear them to the people. That is what makes a ‘charismatic leader.’ Such leaders connect with the people, play a critical role in times of crisis, have a great sense of judgment, and have an invaluable role in leading people (or nations) toward their goals.

As one ponders over these personality traits, the names of many leaders crop up from recent history, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Mao Zedong, Nelson Mandela, and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, among others. For Pakistanis, the name of Muhammad Ali Jinnah comes up as a leader who measures up to any definition of a charismatic leader. Indeed, scholars from the West, as well as from the Indian side acknowledge the Quaid’s charismatic credentials and his impact on Indian politics.

While the Quaid is seen as a prominent leader of the Independence movement, and the Governor-General of the new dominion, there is much more to be studied, and noted in between these major roles; as a foreign-trained barrister, as a leader of Congress party, as a leader of the Muslim League. He played a major role as an organiser of the Muslim League, and as a tough bargainer, both with the Hindus and the British, over the future of India. While the Muslims were generally less resourceful and educated compared to the Hindus, the Quaid’s towering personality never made them feel small.

German sociologist Max Weber developed the concept of ‘charismatic authority,’ which implies type of organisation or leadership in which authority derives from the charisma of the leader. Such authority, on the stern side, was very much part of the Quaid’s personality, and his leadership style. Whether the Muslim League and the Congress leaders or the British Indian officials, it was this aspect of his leadership that people around him were unable to ignore. To his daunting persona can be added his impeccable dress style, whether in sherwani or a western suit that often was in contrast to the style of the Hindu leaders; Jinnah’s suave public image remained unchanged.

As an early champion of Hindu-Muslim unity, later he changed the course, he gauged the political scene and espoused a homeland for the Muslims of India, and led them toward that goal. This was based on the premise that Hindus and Muslims were two different nations (and civilisations); he made it clear to Mr Gandhi in a letter.

As a secular and progressive politician, he realised the need for a separate homeland for the Muslims of India, and freedom from British rule. Yet, he was clear about the role of religion in the new country; he talked about inclusiveness as he assured equal treatment to the minorities; in his address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, on August 11, he declared, ‘You may belong to any religion or caste or creed-that has nothing to do with the business of the state.’ That was his idea of a liberal, democratic Pakistan.

According to Philips Talbot, Jinnah organised and hastened the development of Muslim solidarity with master strategy. As he put it, “By shrewd, brainy bargaining, cold-blooded astuteness, an absolute refusal to be panicked, and perceptive recognition of the strengths and weaknesses of both himself and his opponent, he has turned every opportunity to the advantage of the League.”

After Independence, the Quaid got just about one year as Governor-General and was in frail health. He faced major challenges including the refugee problem, boundary and water dispute, and the Kashmir issue that led to a war with India. He remained resolute and determined as he addressed these, and conducted the business of the new state with his team. He was heartbroken at the communal carnage, and at the plight of the refugees. He asked both Hindus and Muslims to ‘bury the past,’ and wished India ‘success and prosperity,’ showing the greatness of a true statesman.

In his message on the first anniversary of Independence, the Quaid said, ‘I have full faith in my people that they will rise to every occasion worthy of our past Islamic history, glory and tradition.’ That could be seen as his greatest legacy, trust in the people, who supported him in the realisation of his goal. That also reflects his liberal, democratic mindset, and his charismatic leadership. Leaders after him have tried in their own ways to meet the myriad challenges the country has faced, but they have mostly lacked the commitment, and many have failed in meeting the standard set by the Quaid, as well as the expectations of the people.

The Quaid shaped the destiny of millions of Muslims of the sub-continent; his principles, values, words and deeds carry lessons for all, from the decision-makers of the state to the common man. On one occasion, he said, ‘Let us judge by results, not be theories.’ His judgment and decisions at critical times were sometimes not easy to understand, not just by the British, but he stood firm as he faced the Hindu opponents, as sharp as Mr Nehru. In the final days of the British Raj, as Partition plans were being discussed, he fought like a soldier and made moves like a political strategist, buttressed by his legal training.

After he joined the Muslim League and set Pakistan as his ultimate goal, the Quaid never looked back, despite political odds, and failing health. His charisma became an asset and he sagaciously convinced his opponents of the righteous cause of Muslim self-determination that he championed. After Pakistan was created, he reached out to the world, and to the Pakistani nation, reiterating a simple and powerful message for nation-building: Unity, Faith, and Discipline. The practical application of this dictum can lead the nation toward glory and greatness.

- The author is a former faculty of Quaid-i-Azam University. He can be reached at pakirish@yahoo.com