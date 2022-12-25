Speaker to hold Punjab PA session on Jan 11 instead of Dec 26

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan on Saturday summoned the Punjab Assembly session on January 11, instead of December 26.
The Speaker also issued a notification to convene the session.
It may be noted that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had reinstated Pervaiz Elahi as the Chief Minister of Punjab on assurance of not dissolving the Assembly till January 11.
On January 11, the case of de-notification of Pervaiz Elahi is being heard in the Lahore High Court.
