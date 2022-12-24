Luxembourg concern for resident facing execution in Iran

Brussels: Luxembourg has expressed concern to Iran about one of its residents feared to have been detained and facing execution there, the government said on Friday.
Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn called his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Thursday to address the situation, the statement said. Luxembourg did not name the detainee but described him as “a resident of Luxembourg of Iranian origin who, according to available information, may have been arrested and condemned to capital punishment”.
