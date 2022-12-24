75th foundation day of IJT marked with enthusiasm

PESHAWAR: The Nishtar Hall roared with slogans chanted by the old and young activists of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) in their typical style to mark the 75th foundation day of the student organization.

The one-time active members of the student body from across the province turned up to attend the event named as “Hama Yaran-e-Jamiat” which was specifically organized for them on Thursday evening.

The IJT is the well-organised student organization active in all the educational institutions of the country. It remains in touch with its former members on a regular basis. The former members have also been organized at a separate platform called ‘Ahbab’ (friends).

Exemplary arrangements had been made for the programme jointly organized by the provincial chapters of IJT and Ahbab. It was interesting to see leading figures from various fields, who had once remained members of IJT, gathering together and recalling their past memories of their student life.

Dr Ilyas Farooqui, a known educationist, motivated the participants in his anecdotal style to start chanting slogans as they used to do when they were young students and thus an unending series of vociferous slogans started from

every nook and corner of the spacious hall.

White and grey-haired participants were seen raising full-throated slogans of Allahu Akbar and ‘Jamiat Zinda Hey’. This added to warmth and excitement. Almost the entire former and current leadership of the student organization was present on the occasion.

At the stage, an excellent display of oratory was witnessed. Every speaker was very brief and to the point.

The impressive delivery of thoughts and memories spoke volumes about the training they had got during their student life at the platform of the IJT.

Former central chief of IJT and current central general secretary Ameerul Azeem was the chief guest and former central chief of IJT Shabbir Ahmad Khan presided over the proceedings.

The speakers included current central chief of IJT Shakeel Ahmad, former provincial chiefs of the organization such as Noor Rahman Afghani, Justice Retired Khalid Mahmud, Abdul Wasi, Engineer Tariq and others. All the speakers recalled their memorable events of their student life.

Provincial president of IJT Kalimullah and provincial head of the Ahbab Zakir Hussain formally welcomed the participants to the event.

Kalimullah gave a presentation about the activities and strength

of IJT.

Central chief of IJT Shakeel Ahmad shed light on the IJT’s current status. He spoke briefly about the history of the organization, which had come into existence on December 23, 1947 in Lahore.

He said that the sapling planted by 25 students in Lahore 75 years back had become a fully grown tree with 1972 arkan (full members), 3200 Umeedwar-e-Rohaniat (candidates for full membership), 36,000 Rufaqa (registered friends) and 105000 Karkunan (activists) in the educational institutions across the country.

He urged the former members of IJT to continue supporting the organization with the same zeal and affection. Ameerul Azim lauded the student body for arranging the event.

He said that IJT was the name of honesty and credibility. He said the student body had made great contributions in the character building of the students.

Justice Khalid Mahmud recalled his story of joining the organization after reading a booklet of Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maududi.

Shabbir Ahmad Khan said that he had attended the first gathering addressed by Maulana Maududi when he was only six-year-old. “I don’t exactly remember that gathering. But I had gone there with my mother in Hyderabad where my father was posted,” he remembered.