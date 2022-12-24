Pakistan, Iran committed to improving bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Friday that Pakistan was committed to increasing trade volume with Iran by removing bottlenecks.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the minister said the current trade volume between the two countries was not at the optimal level. He highlighted deep-rooted cordial and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Iran based on religious and cultural affinities.

He also emphasized that Pakistan always highly valued its brotherly relations with its neighboring country. On the occasion, the ambassador extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the charge of Finance Ministry and appreciated the economic policies of the government.

The minister stressed that the two countries had great potential for extensive collaboration in the fields of energy, trade and other areas. They also discussed the opening of border markets, barter trade, free trade agreement and mutual investment to enhance the volume of trade between the two countries. They expressed their satisfaction on mutual bilateral relations and showed keen intention for enhancing collaboration in various areas of common interest.