We have overcome shortage of judges in lower courts: SHC CJ

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has said the shortage of judges in the lower courts is a serious issue but we have now filled 99pc vacancies.

The CJ was addressing the inauguration of district bar room and lawyers library in Larkana on Saturday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Justice Amjad Ali Sahito of Sindh High Court Circuit bench Larkana, Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi, District and Sessions Judge Larkana, Syed Sharafuddin Shah, President of District Bar, Advocate Safdar Ali Ghouri and members of High Court and District Bar Association.

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh said “last month, we conducted DPC, in which 62 additional sessions judges were promoted and for the first time in history we overcame the shortage of judges.” He said that the senior civil judges are also being promoted, and with the promotions, 99.9 percent vacancies of judges will be filled in the judiciary of Sindh. He said during last the interviews of judicial magistrate he found the candidates of Qambar-Shahdadkot more qualified than those of Larkana despite the fact Qambar-Shahdadkot lacked facilities.

“By the way, the performance of youth of Tharparkar was also good,” he added.Speaking at the ceremony, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh said that Larkana was his identity and he was grateful to senior lawyers who guided him at different times, adding that he will do his best to resolve the issues of lawyers.

“We will also ask the Sindh government to resolve the problems of lawyers,” he added. The SHC CJ said the Larkana Bar is newly-built and due to the increasing number of members of the bar, the lawyers should consider its expansion and get it approved it in the upcoming scheme. He said that the work on Ratodero Judicial Complex was going on at a fast pace and it is likely to be completed in two months, after which the judges and lawyers will be able to perform responsibilities there. “As far as the work on Dokri Bar is concerned, it will be started very soon,” the CJ added.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh said that there is a big difference between the profession of a judge and a bureaucrat, adding that the profession of a judge is a divine profession, as the judge is accountable to Allah and to his conscience. “Providing justice is the duty of every judge,” he added. Earlier, the CJ also inaugurated the district bar room and lawyers library in Larkana.