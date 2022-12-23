New oil, gas reserves discovered

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday announced discovery of oil and gas reserves from an exploratory well located in District Sanghar, Sindh, making its second discovery in the district within a week.

The company found the reserves from a well named Kot Nawab-1 in Sindh’s Sanghar. Kot Nawab-1 was spudded-in on June 3, 2022 as an exploratory well by using OGDCL’s in-house expertise, it said.

According to details, the well was drilled down to 3,000 meter. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 in the Basal Sand has tested 125 barrels of oil per day and 0.483 million standard cubic feet per day gas, and 400 barrels of water per day through a choke size 28/64” at well head flowing pressure of 150 pounds per square inch.

The said discovery was the 11th discovery in Sinjhoro block. Within a week, OGDCL has made two discoveries of oil and gas reserves in District Sanghar. The earlier was in the Chak-5 Dim South-3 exploratory well.