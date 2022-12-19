China needs aggressive, comprehensive communication policy

Communication policy of China could not compliment the evolution of China from a periphery state to one of the major powers of world. China grew at a marvelous pace and expanded economic linkages and cooperation. Go Global Policy of 1998 revolutionised China’s global linkages.

However, communication policy could not grow and remained stuck in pre-Go Global era. China was not able to deploy the required instruments of communication and means of dissemination of message like media and public diplomacy. It impacted the visibility and image of China. It provided space to opponents to play their games and they left no stone unturned to malign China.

They started to create an image of China which does not correspond to real China. They applied multiple tools and instruments like media (print, electronic and social), think-tanks and so-called right organisations. A close nexus was built among these tools to achieve the goals – undermining, maligning and containing China. Media is acting as spearhead to contain China. Thus, media is the first thing to understand and respond.

Analysis of Western media indicates it was built on broad principles of national interests, public engagement, cultural envision and to counter any foreign influence. For example, the broader objectives of BBC at the time of its establishment were to promote British electronics industry, mediate class tensions, cultivate imperial loyalties and fend off cultural competition etc.

West is using media as an alternative to diplomacy, military and economic powers to secure their national interests and lead the cultural invasion in the name of freedom of speech. The media is performing its role with dedication. Whenever, West has to contain any country, they use media as first line of offence. Media propagates message by sticking to above-mentioned principles. Same strategy is being applied in the case of China. Freedom of speech, human rights and lectures on the values are just eyewash. The real objective is to contain China by hook or crook.

Second, the role of think-tanks and so-called right organisations should also be analysed comprehensively, as both are pivotal in narrative-building and propaganda campaigns. We have seen many times think-tanks and so-called right organisations paved the way for Western states to forward their agenda to secure interests. Although, China did a great job on plantation and now is leading the way to combat climate change, but is still a favorite subject for Western think tanks to malign. Another example is China’s contribution on economic and development fronts. China launched Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative and Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank etc. to contribute in achieving global economic and development agenda. Unfortunately, it met with fierce opposition.

Third, ideology is a field where China needs huge investment. Right now, ideological field is quite open because China did not put required efforts to mainstream its ideology. Among other reasons non-interference policy never allowed China to introduce or share its ideology and experiences e.g., economy, governance, whole process democracy (WPD), ecological civilisation, and prosperity. As a result, there is little knowledge available about WPD or unique reform model which highlights the importance of indigenous model of development according to their needs and ground realities.

Fourth, situation further complicated with the introduction of fifth-generation warfare. Communication is spearheading this new war. Now, the Western media, think tanks and so-called right organisations have new mandate to win the war without fighting a war.

On the contrary, Chinese media is following the principle of public interest and has no mandate to lead economic, diplomatic or cultural invasion. Thus, Chinese media was not able to compete with Western media. Therefore, it was easier for the West to spread any type of news or narrative. The support of think-tanks and so-called rights organisations made media’s job easier by producing targeted research reports.

In this context, China will have to refine its communication policy according to the needs of new status of major power and to counter the fifth-generation warfare. China needs a policy which can enable it to compete and counter the modern models, tools of disinformation and fifth-generation warfare. The policy should also tackle the issue of cultural and ideological invasion. There should be special focus on branding the Chinese ideology in the fields of economy, culture, governance, environment etc.

Otherwise, China must be ready to bear the brunt of anti-China campaigns. It will not only impact global image of China, but will also introduce multifaceted challenges at domestic level. Although, all the segments of society are vulnerable to impacts, youth will be a major causality. The analysis of anti-China campaigns shows all anti-China campaigns are targeting the youth. The opponents are bombarding youth with anti-Communist Party of China and anti-socialism with Chinese characteristics propaganda material. They are putting efforts to turn youth against CPC and socialism with objective to undermine Chinese leadership. The most recent episode of Hong Kong riots can substantiate the argument. They exploited youth for their goals.

Now, they are trying to use youth to build anti-COVID policy. They are instigating young people in the name of freedom of movement. On the basis of above discussion, it can be inferred that China should act on war-footing. It must realize it is not matter of choice, but direly needed step.