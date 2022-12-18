Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway fraud: Banking court issues non-bailable warrants for fugitives

By Imdad Soomro

KARACHI: The Special Banking Court, Karachi has issued non-bailable warrants of all the four absconding accused in the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway fraud including the former Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroz Tashfeen Alam. Besides their names have been put on the passport control list.

The Special Banking Court, Karachi also issued non-bailable warrants of the National Highway Authority contractor Asghar Jatoi, local political leader Rahmatullah Solangi, and revenue official of District Naushahro Feroz Tharo Khan Solangi. Besides, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passport has also added the names of these four fugitives to the passport control list. The FIA has so far arrested four accused including three Sindh Bank officers and the brother-in-law of fugitive DC Nowshehro Feroz Tashfeen Alam. The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh arrested six accused including Mukhtiarkar Shafiq Soomro, accountant DC office, Shafiq Khoso, Social Welfare Officer Sajjad Memon, Patwari Ghulam Haqqani, PA of former DC and a stamp vendor. NAB has also arrested Zawar Shah from Nausheroferoze.