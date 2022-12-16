Speeding up pace of work in E-12 ordered

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis, after reviewing the development works in new sectors, expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work in Sector E-12.

He issued instructions that the development activities on the tenders issued in Sector E-12 should be expedited to ensure immediate possession of the allottees.

In this regard, he further said that in order to solve the long-standing problem of the residents on an emergency basis due to the proportion of the population in the city, the desired results are not being achieved.

He issued instructions that the speed of work on the ongoing projects in Sector E-12 should be accelerated as possible and the performance should be informed on a daily basis.

He further directed that all efforts should be made to speed up development work in Sector E-12. Chairman CDA Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis expressed strong displeasure with the engineering wing and warned them to use their professional skills to take urgent steps to solve the long-standing problem of housing in the city.