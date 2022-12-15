LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that what former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa did to the country was never witnessed before.



Addressing a press conference, Imran Khan said that he will announce the date of dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies on December 17 here at Liberty Chowk.

The PTI chief took the decision of dissolution of assemblies after a series of consultative meetings with party MPAs, MNAs, ticket holders, district and divisional heads at his Zaman Park residence.

Besides, Imran said, the 125 PTI MNAs would also submit resignations to the National Assembly Speaker and ask him to accept them.

He said 70 percent of the National Assembly, provincial assembly general seats would fall vacant after our resignations. Imran asked when 70 percent part of the country would go to the polls, why fresh elections are in not held in entire country.

Imran grilled Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, and said his entire agenda was to disqualify him. He added that from the Election Commission, the case would move to the court. He said that everything on his part was fair and legal. On the other hand, he said, under the law, cars could not be purchased from Toshakhana but Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari purchased three expansive vehicles. Expressing dismay over the alleged discrimination against the PTI, Imran said that the courts had stated that foreign funding cases of all the three parties would be taken up, but only the PTI had been brought to the court.

Imran also expressed displeasure over the way his stalwarts like Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were treated in captivity. Urging the national institutions to remain in their constitutional ambit, the PTI chief said the institution of Army would only get strengthened when it avoided meddling in politics.

On return of Suleman Shehbaz, Imran stated that entire Pakistan knew that Gen Musharraf gave NRO 1 and Gen Bajwa gave NRO 2. He said it was awful to see how brutality the PTI was treated during the tenure of Gen (R) Bajwa and figures like Arshad Sharif, Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill, Jameel Farooqi were tortured. Imran said he struggled against the dictatorial regime of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf and also faced detention but the oppression and human rights violation committed in the tenure of Bajwa was never witnessed before. Imran said that even he was targeted with the motive of silencing his voice, asserting, “I will continue to raise voice for Pakistan as long as I am alive”. He also urged the institution of judiciary to safeguard the rights of citizens of Pakistan as no foreign power would come to perform this job. Voicing serious concern over the present economic situation, Imran said that circumstances were very grave and life of common people had become miserable. Two families, he said, were responsible for the present crisis faced by Pakistan.

Imran stated that in the book named ‘The Way of the World’ an entire chapter had been written on the corruption of Nawaz and Zardari. BBC had made documentary over their corruption but first Musharraf gave them a clean chit through the NRO and then Gen Bajwa did it.