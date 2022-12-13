Meeting approves funding for 30 research proposals

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Board of Directors for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Research Fund was held on Monday with Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash in the chair.
The meeting was attended by Secretary of Higher Education Dawood Khan, vice-chancellors
of the University of Peshawar, University of Engineering & Technology, Agriculture University Peshawar, officers of the Management Unit at the Higher Education Department and members of the Finance and Establishment Departments.
The board approved funding to 30 potential research proposals amounting to Rs60.042861 million in the fields of Engineering/ Applied Sciences/Physical Sciences, Medical/Biolo- gical Sciences and Social Scences/Management/IT/Humanities.
The minister formed a committee under the chairmanship of the special secretary for higher education, having vice-chancellors of the University of Peshawar, University of Engineering and Technology as members to devise a 10-year strategic research agenda for the province, keeping in view the market needs, import substitution and commercialization.
JAMRUD: A jirga here on Monday asked the Sindh police to help recover the kidnapped truck driver.Speaking at the jirga...
LAKKI MARWAT: The protest by the Tehsil Municipal Administration Lakki employees entered its 20th day on...
PESHAWAR: The chief operating officers of the leading companies discussed policies and case studies to form strategic...
MINGORA: Officials and jawans of Bajaur and Swat police on Monday received certificates of appreciation at the...
PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar arranged a number of awareness-raising activities to mark...
PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud said on Monday that he had submitted a call attention notice in the Senate to...
Comments