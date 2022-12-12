NA speaker says PTI MNAs asking him not to accept resignations

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. — Twitter/@NAofPakistan

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf Sunday said PTI members of the National Assembly are asking him not to accept their resignations.

Talking to the media after a breakfast hosted by the PPP Punjab at the residence of Syed Hassan Murtaza, he said there was a process of accepting resignations and PTI members were sending messages to him for not accepting their resignations, adding that that if a member resigned under pressure, the resignation would not be accepted as per law.

“If the opposition wants free and fair elections in the country, then they should take part in the legislation process. Like the government, the opposition is also very important. We have to legislate and enforce the rule of law. There should stabilisation in Pakistani politics,” he added.

He said all political parties must join hands to support the economy, adding the parliament is the only forum to overcome all challenges of Pakistan.

Raja said assemblies must complete their term. “All politicians of the country, including Parvez Elahi, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are experienced. They have the capability of handling issues with a consensus. Backdoor channels always work.”

PPP Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said former prime minister Imran Khan wanted the presidential system instead of the parliamentary system in the country. In the last four years, the media highlighted the scandals of Malim Jabba, Toshakhana and Al-Qadir University. Imran Khan’s era was the most corrupt era in the history of Pakistan, he claimed.

Murtaza alleged that that even today, the Ravi Urban Development Authority was forcibly taking land from farmers in order to oblige their financers. “Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi is obliging his blue-eyed people in four districts of Punjab while road structure of entire Punjab has been destroyed,” he added.

