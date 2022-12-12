PTI leaders say federal govt has failed to deliver

BARA: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leaders for the Khyber tribal district chapter said on Sunday the federal government had failed to deliver as the masses had been highly affected by inflation and price-hike.

They were speaking at a gathering in the Kohi ground in Bara tehsil of the district. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Shafiq Afridi, PTI President for Khyber Iqbal Afridi, Shermat Khan Afridi, Mohibullah Afridi, Iftikhar Afridi Saeedullah Afridi, Syed Rahim Afridi, Zarbullah and other party leaders and workers were there.

The speakers said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the only leader in the country who is fighting for real freedom. They were critical of rival politicians and said they come to Pakistan to take part in the general elections and leave the country if they fail to grab power. They hoped the PTI would regain power after winning the next election and make the tainted politicians accountable.

Member of Provincial Assembly Shafiq Afridi said the tribal people rendered matchless sacrifices during militancy as their homes and businesses were destroyed during these turbulent times. He said the PTI government in KP compensated them for the losses by carrying out record development projects in the merged districts.

The legislator complained that Pakhtuns had always faced maltreatment in the Sindh province. He condemned the alleged kidnapping of a Khyber district resident, Imran Afridi, in Sindh and asked the Sindh government to ensure his safe and early recovery.