Growing lawlessness: Bannu jirga announces wheel jam strike

BANNU: The Bannu Qaumi Grand Jirga announced complete wheel-jam and shutter-down strike and closure of educational institutions and trade centres for today as the protest sit-in continued against the lawlessness and rising incidents of terrorism for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.

The local elders, politicians, retired civil servants, lawyers, doctors and social activists while speaking at the jirga cum protest sit-in said that a large number of people from various areas of the Bannu division would come in procession to register their protest against the lawlessness and rising incidents of terrorism.

They said that talks with the Bannu Division Commissioner Matiuallah Jan and DIGP had failed as he could not give a guarantee to establish writ of the government and restore peace.