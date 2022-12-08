Taliban publicly execute man accused of murder

KABUL: The Taliban administration on Wednesday put to death a man accused of murder in western Afghanistan, its spokesperson said, in the first officially confirmed public execution since the group took over the country last year.
The execution in western Farah province was of a man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2017, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, and was attended by senior officials of the group.
The execution was carried out by the father of the victim, who shot the man three times, Mujahid added in a later statement. The case was investigated by three courts and authorised by the group’s supreme spiritual leader, who is based in southern Kandahar province, said Mujahid.
