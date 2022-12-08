Smog: Lahore schools, private offices to close thrice a week

Students are seen heading to school amid smog in Lahore. Twitter

LAHORE: The schools and offices in Lahore will remain closed for additional two days, Friday and Saturday, weekly due to the worsening smog situation in the city, according to notifications issued by the Punjab government on Wednesday. The step was taken on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The notification, issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), stated that the staff may continue to work from home. The order will remain effective till January 15, 2023.

“All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday, and Saturday, with effect from 7-12-2022 until 15-1-2023. However, their staff may work from home,” stated the PDMA notification.

Meanwhile, School Education Department’s notification stated that the decision to close the schools weekly is applied to all the private and government schools of Lahore district.

“In compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 2-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing smog condition, all public & private schools in district Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders,” stated the notification.

It also noted that the chief executive officer of the District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore, and the heads concerned should manage the distribution of homework to students during the closure of schools.

A day earlier, the LHC sought a notification from the Punjab government for closure of schools for three days weekly.

The directives were issued by the court during the hearing of a case related to pollution and smog in Lahore and other Punjab cities.

Also, the LHC Wednesday hinted at issuing directives to shut down markets at 10pm in Lahore daily, and complete closure on Sunday due to smog.

Justice Shahid Karim directed the Lahore deputy commissioner to hold meetings with traders in this regard and submit a report by the next date.

The court also increased fine for stubble burning from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000. Justice Karim observed that the registration of FIRs was not the only solution to stop stubble burning.

The environmental commission’s member told the court that 153 incidents of stubble burning were reported in the last five days.

Justice Karim remarked that the majority of cases of stubble burning were being reported in Okara. The Okara DC told the court that criminal cases were registered against 151 people who were found involved in setting ablaze residue of crops.