Uncle arrested for rape and murder of minor girl in Lines Area

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering his niece in Karachi’s Brigade area. According to police, the girl’s father had nominated his own brother in the case, after which the East Zone police took action and arrested the suspect, Mujeebullah, alias Nadeem, accused of raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece in Lines Area.
The complainant, Yasin, the girl’s father, stated in the FIR that his younger brother was involved in the murder of his daughter. He said that when he returned home from work on the day of the incident, his younger brother Mujeebullah was walking in the courtyard of the house and he told him that the girl had committed suicide.
The father told police that when he took the girl’s body to a hospital, doctors said she was murdered after being raped, after which he nominated his brother in the case. The complainant alleged that his brother had killed the girl after rape and tried to paint her death as suicide. He added that the suspect was a drug addict. Police said they had arrested the suspect and his medical tests had also been conducted. Further investigations are under way.
