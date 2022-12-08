Women youth career conference held at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The two-day ‘women youth career conference’ concluded at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here on Wednesday wherein the students were urged to focus their attention on their studies and become useful citizens of the society.

Provincial Minister for higher education Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest on the occasion. The concluding ceremony was also attended by Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Khaleequr Rehman, Senior Superintendent of Police Kashif Altaf Abbassi and Vice-Chancellor SBBWU Professor Dr Safia Ahmad for her closing remarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Safia lauded the organisers of the event for making exemplary arrangements for the conference. She also encouraged the students and graduates of the university for their participation in the conference and highlighted the importance of women education and career building.

Kamran Khan Bangash urged the students to get quality education and make books ready as their prime habit. Through quality education they would change their lives and become useful citizens, he stressed. The minister lauded the role being played by the university for promotion of education and women empowerment in the province.

Mian Khaleequr Rehman spoke about the importance of young women’s involvement in career building.

The vice chancellor gave away shields and souvenirs to the guests. The organisers of the event including Dr Naseem Akhter, Mehwish Bokhari and their team were given awards and certificates.