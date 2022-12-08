One killed in road mishap

ABBOTTABAD: One person was killed and five others sustained serious injuries when a speedy Toyota Hiace hit two vehicles at Kala Pul on Mansehra Road here on Wednesday.

The van was on its way to Abbottabad from Mansehra when it went out of control and collided with a pickup and a motor car parked on the side of the road, killing one road passer on the spo.

While the driver of the Toyota Hiace and four female passengers were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to the Ayub Teaching Hospital. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Phul Gulab Road in the limits of Mirpur Police Station, a youth, resident of Waziristan, was killed by some unidentified persons. The deceased was identified as Qalandar Khan, a 35-year-old resident of Waziristan.