MCB signs pact with Bookme

LAHORE: MCB Bank Limited has entered into an agreement with Bookme.pk to facilitate online ticket booking experience for digital banking customer base of MCB Live, a statement said on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, MCB Live users will be able to book and take advantage of opportunities for travel, leisure, and entertainment available through Bookme.pk. The pact was signed between Jaffar Abbas Shirazi, Division Head Digital Channels and Branchless Banking MCB Bank, and Faizan Aslam, CEO and Founder of Bookme.pk, at MCB House, Lahore.
