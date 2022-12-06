Govt to stop Punjab CM from dissolving assembly: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has the authority to dissolve the provincial assembly but the government will try to prevent him from taking the extreme step.
It was stated by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to media on Monday. "If he dissolves the assembly, we will hold elections," says Karia, adding that the issues should be resolved through dialogue but Imran Khan is not ready for it.
He has started a fight with institutions and hurt relations with time-tested friendly countries, said Kaira. To a question, he said if courts are not giving Azam Khan Swati a relief, it indicates he has committed some crime.
It is pertinent to mention that just a day before, another PPP leader and former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had jibed at Pervaiz Elahi for having a weak grip on the province's affairs, saying how can a chief minister who cannot even register a FIR dissolve the assembly.
