Residential plots in media colony: CM gives allotment letters to Swat journalists

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday handed over provisional allotment letters of residential plots in the media colony of the Dangram Housing Scheme to the journalists in Swat. The chief minister was the chief guest at the ceremony.
It is pertinent to mention here that the total area of Dangram Housing Scheme is 500 kanals, which consists of 682 plots. In the housing scheme, 71 plots measuring 5 marlas are reserved for the journalists of Swat on a self-finance basis.
About 37 percent of the area of the Dangram Housing Scheme is reserved for residential areas, 3.5 percent for commercial, 33 percent for parks and green area and about 2 percent for graveyards. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking concrete steps to provide residential facilities for its citizens, which is an important step towards the establishment of a welfare state. The provincial government has also launched housing societies in other districts of the province to provide residential facilities to the citizens.
Provincial Ministers Dr Amjad Ali, Mohibullah Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Hakeem Khan, Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan, General Secretary Swat Press Club Niaz Ahmad Khan, General Secretary Swat Union of Journalists Saleem Athar and member governing body Shirenzada also attended the ceremony.
MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an...
ISLAMABAD: Amid pen down, the strike continued by economists group, the Planning Commission’s Central Development...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the office as the country’s 31st foreign secretary here on Monday. He was...
KARACHI: A law and order situation was witnessed in Mominabad late on Monday night when a group allegedly made...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Monday that coordinated...
Comments