HIV crisis

According to news reports, there has been an alarming rise in HIV cases in Pakistan. Almost 10,000 people have tested positive for HIV in the last 10 months alone. The health authorities need to get on top of this issue immediately, before this deadly disease spreads out of control.
The first step they need to take is launching a public awareness campaign about HIV and its causes, so that the public is cognizant of the threat and knows how to avoid it.
Irfan Ilahi
Turbat
