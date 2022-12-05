Islamabad police trace 41 blind murder cases

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police traced a total of 41 blind murder cases during the ongoing year, collected vital evidence against 75 culprits involved in these crimes, and submitted the challans of these cases to the concerned courts, the police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. The CPO (Operations) assigned a special task to heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims. He in his directions said that there is no alternate to live; however, it is the responsibility of the police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to the investigation of murder cases and booking the culprits. Following these directions, police stations in Islamabad worked hard to trace the blind murder cases and succeeded to trace 41 blind murder cases, arresting a total of 75 alleged killers after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidence.

Every available resource and latest investigation techniques were used to resolve these cases. Islamabad capital police nabbed 75 persons for their involvement in these blind murder cases and challans of these cases were submitted into court after arresting the culprits and collection of evidences against them.