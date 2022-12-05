Traffic cops honoured for assisting in flood relief activities

A gathering was organised at the police headquarters in the Garden neighbourhood to honour the traffic police officials who have returned to Karachi after performing their duties in the flood-affected areas.

Officials said that all arrangements were made by traffic police chief DIG Ahmed Nawaz Cheema. Sindh police chief IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon was invited as the chief guest. Others who were present on the occasion included former cricketer Saeed Anwar, as well as district SSPs of the traffic police, and other traffic police officers and officials.

DIG Cheema said that on the instructions of IGP Memon, 400 traffic police personnel were assigned responsibilities to maintain the flow of traffic in the flood-affected areas and help the victims.

During their duties there, the police personnel distributed 20 tonnes of edibles, including various food items, among the flood victims, while more than 100 trapped heavy vehicles were pulled out by heavy lifters.

He said the Karachi traffic police have already been instructed to reach out to help the various vehicles that suddenly get damaged on the roads or highways and enable them to immediately get back on track using all possible measures.

Anwar said service to humanity is a great reward. He said Pakistan’s police are globally the top of the line. He also said that there is a need to spread the teaching of humanity among the people at this time.

“Look at education, training, eating and drinking, trying to learn every work — but humanity isn’t learning. Humanity is related to Allah 25 per cent, while human beings have a direct relationship with humanity. Keep working, and work as hard as possible for this process.”

Memon said that serving the people in trouble and taking care of them is one of the most difficult tasks. “But you have helped and assisted the flood victims in this difficult time with the utmost discipline, for which I’m deeply grateful to all of you.”

He said that everyone needs to move forward by helping people and becoming a light for them, as this is the process in which everyone can find their salvation. Regarding the problems of the traffic police, he said that after the completion of the current traffic police recruitment, the problem of postings near their homes will be resolved soon.

He thanked the provincial government for their complete support and assistance in upgrading the Counter Terrorism Department and the Special Protection Unit, and in increasing the capacity of the Rapid Response Force by 2,000 personnel.

He said the provincial government would also pay all the expenses of the mess cutting from the training personnel. The provincial chief secretary is also making possible the steps of division, he added.

He once again thanked the traffic police, saying that they are actually the face of the Sindh police. “Your every step taken towards service to humanity is praiseworthy.”