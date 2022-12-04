Crackdown on beggars intensified

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in order to curb this menace from the city, a police public relations officer said.
He further said that these professional beggars and their handlers spread nuisance among the citizens at signals, markets and residential areas adding that Islamabad capital police would take stern action against them according to the law. The facilitators of these professional beggars are being identified through safe city cameras and human resources, these facilitators
provide transport facilities and drop them at different signals, and markets.
Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry held ‘Fateha Khawani’ and ‘Dua’ for business...
— the new currency notes issued by the State Bank and the warning that the old ones can only be exchanged till the...
The management education field in our country, over the past couple of years or so, has witnessed unprecedented growth...
Islamabad : Cultural pavilions set up by different provinces became a major attraction of the Folk Festival Lok Mela ...
Islamabad : The annual 41st ‘autumn flowers show’ organized by Islamabad Horticultural Society and CDA at Rose &...
Islamabad : The Chief of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi has said that following...
Comments