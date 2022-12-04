Crackdown on beggars intensified

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have initiated a massive crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers in order to curb this menace from the city, a police public relations officer said.

He further said that these professional beggars and their handlers spread nuisance among the citizens at signals, markets and residential areas adding that Islamabad capital police would take stern action against them according to the law. The facilitators of these professional beggars are being identified through safe city cameras and human resources, these facilitators

provide transport facilities and drop them at different signals, and markets.