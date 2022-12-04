Two shot dead in Kohat

KOHAT: Two persons were killed in a dispute over a coalmine in Darra Adamkhel on Saturday. Police said that the incident happened in Ajab Noor Kalay where one group shot dead Naeem Khan and Tila Muhammad from another group over an old enmity as well as on a fresh issue of coalmine. The police registered the case and started raids to arrest the killers, who had managed to escape after the incident.
LANDIKOTAL: The participants of the 13th Vintage and Classic Car Rally reached here on Saturday.The vintage car rally...
MARDAN: District police arrested 12 wanted men, five drug peddlers and another 41 suspects along with the recovery of...
PESHAWAR: President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq and Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan...
MANSEHRA: The police in Shinkiari on Saturday claimed to have arrested four gangsters who had allegedly killed a youth...
MARDAN: Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has directed police high-ups to adopt...
PESHAWAR: Senator Dost Mohammad Mehsud has called upon both the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to pay...
Comments