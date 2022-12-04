 
close
Sunday December 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Two shot dead in Kohat

By Our Correspondent
December 04, 2022

KOHAT: Two persons were killed in a dispute over a coalmine in Darra Adamkhel on Saturday. Police said that the incident happened in Ajab Noor Kalay where one group shot dead Naeem Khan and Tila Muhammad from another group over an old enmity as well as on a fresh issue of coalmine. The police registered the case and started raids to arrest the killers, who had managed to escape after the incident.

Comments