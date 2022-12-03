Israeli police shoot dead Palestinian

HUWARA, Palestinian Territories: Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the occupied West Bank, in an incident described by the force as a stabbing and by a Palestinian official as a quarrel.
Israeli police said its border guards were approached by several suspects in the town of Huwara when one “pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them”. The guards “responded by shooting one suspect and neutralising him,” police said in a statement, before confirming to AFP the Palestinian was killed.
There are regular patrols by Israeli forces through the town of Huwara, which straddles the main road south of Nablus in the northern West Bank. A member of the Huwara municipality, Wajeh Odeh, told AFP the shooting followed “a quarrel”.
