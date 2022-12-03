Play takes comic swipe at ideological misfits

Islamabad: The Westminster Dramatics Society staged Nigerian dramatist Ola Rotimi's acclaimed play 'Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again' at the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai auditorium here.

The 90 minutes event was the society’s first production since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago. According to organisers, the play takes a comic swipe at ideological misfits and opportunists who strut the ever-accommodating politics of contemporary Africa.

A former military major takes to politics. His attempts to adapt to a situation he hardly comprehends produce highly comic results. His predicament is complicated by the unexpected arrival of his American wife who discovers two more marriages contracted without her knowledge and her husband beset by political problems.

With the cast and crew comprising IGCSE and A-Level students of the school, the play was directed by two of Westminster Academy’s teachers, Fizza Hasan and Ammar Khalid, who also runs the Islamabad-based group Theatre Wallay.

Fizza and Ammar, with a team of talented cast and crew, recreated and brought forward all the drama and comedy of 'Our Husband Has Gone Mad Again' for the entertainment of the students and their families.

From the intriguing script, props, sets, and costumes to the very professional acting by the young students, which included impeccable dialogue delivery, accurate comic timing, and a wide range of emotions, the gripping performances left the audience spellbound. The play was thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated by all.

According to organisers, the Westminster Dramatics Society nurtures and develops outstanding artists via rigorous training and mentoring by eminent coaches and hands-on production experience. The society aims to prepare students to succeed in a wide range of careers – in the industry, the arts, and higher education. Each year, through Westminster’s Theatre Productions, students are able to tell compelling stories and showcase their talents.