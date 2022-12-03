Man murdered by woman, her paramour

LAHORE:A 36-year-old man was murdered allegedly by a woman and her paramour in the Nawan Kot police limits on Friday.
The victim identified as Mudassar Farooq had been living in a flat near a beverages factory. He was found dead on the day of the incident. The victim's family alleged that the victim was murdered by a woman Azra in connivance with her lover. Police removed the body to morgue.
ARRESTED: Cantonment police have arrested four suspects for sexually harassing women and girls outside schools and colleges. The arrested suspects were identified as Israr, Saif, Nauman and Abdul Rehman. SP cantonment Essa Sukhera said that the suspects would harass the girls, make their videos and blackmail them. When the victims complained to police, the area police taking congnizance of the matter arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.
PROCLAIMED OFFENDER: Nawan Town police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in murder of a man over a dispute of a trolley of sand on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Yaseen and Manzoor. They had murdered a youth identified as Ghulam Rasool.
Meanwhile, Liaqatabad investigations police arrested a couple for murder of a woman over a dispute of dumping the garbage at their doorstep. The arrested suspects identified as Ali Raza and Halima Bibi had been hiding in Kacha area of Rahim Yar Khan.
