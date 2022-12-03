Police plan to introduce smart patrolling car to fight crime

The Sindh Police have planned to introduce a smart car that will serve as an effective weapon in the fight against crime.

The introduction of this multi-purpose vehicle is part of another initiative taken by provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon to upgrade the department under a high-tech mechanism. Officials said on Friday a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of IGP Memon on the law and order situation and measures being taken against crime in Karachi, including the Red Zone areas of District South.

The police chief sought details regarding the smart car and was informed that the vehicle was equipped with high resolution cameras, a Talaash app with digital communication system, and the internet facility so that when required the police officer can immediately respond. The placement of these vehicles at the disposal of the police force will discourage criminals from committing crime and help the people feel secure.

In the meeting, the DIG South gave a briefing on the current law and order situation and the action plan of South Police against crime. Modern techniques and equipment, including high-power cameras, tracking devices, a digital communication system, internet and body cameras, are part of the plan.

He said this initiative would not only discourage criminals but also give a sense of security to ordinary citizens. During the briefing, the DIG South also talked about all activities of the Shaheen Force, including rooms for the preparation of case files.

IGP Memon appreciated the proposal of the DIG South to introduce the smart car and gave instructions to prepare comprehensive recommendations regarding the replacement of CCTV cameras in various areas of the South Range.

He said the vehicle should be given the name of ‘Police Patrol Car’, and in the context of its introduction, recommendations should be sent to the chief minister for formal approval so that after the approval and verification measures the smart car project can be started in South Zone.

IGP Memon said that in case of any incident, the use of the crime scene unit should be made very concrete and effective so that it can be made more successful and effective against crime while securing evidence. He instructed that the Shaheen Force’s regular SOP should be arranged regarding all the affairs and actions of the force.

He said research, investigation and interrogation required in the investigation of cases should be made so solid and strong in the light of objective and circumstantial evidence that the arrested accused could be heard by the relevant courts. He said every field of investigation should be made highly successful and profitable with the help of modern techniques and equipment.

Memon said security measures should be made more extraordinary in the context of complete police control over law and order. Besides, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIG South, DIG Traffic, SSPs South, Keamari, City, Investigations, AIG Operations Sindh, AIG Logistics and AIG Admin attended the meeting.