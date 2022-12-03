15-day training launched: Afghan women to train as fashion designers

PESHAWAR: A 15-day training course in the fashion design industry was launched for Afghan women. Speaking as chief guest at a ceremony, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Ziaul Haq Sarhadi hoped the initiative would open up new opportunities of livelihood for Afghan women.

The IMSciences Peshawar has started capacity-building training for Afghans in the fashion design industry under its initiative of empowering women. The training was arranged with the support from Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), a German organization.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said people of Pakistan and Afghanistan suffered a lot due to terrorism and there was a dire need for promoting commercial activities in the region. He said that such initiatives would serve as a gesture of goodwill between the two neighbouring countries.

Shedding light on the pace of Pak-Afghan trade, he informed participants about the efforts being made by the joint chambers to remove hurdles and promote trade in the region. He said promotion of trade would benefit thousands of people on both sides of the border and bring prosperity to the region, adding that there was a need for focusing on involvement of people in business related activities.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi also appreciated the administration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University and Iqra National University Peshawar for cooperation in training of Afghans. Earlier, IMSciences Director Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan informed participants that the training programme aimed to develop new business models for Afghans.

The representative from FNF, Aamir Amjad said the training was aimed at apprising Afghan students as to how centuries old culture of Afghanistan can be promoted globally by bringing innovation in it.

He said that the training would help empower Afghan refugees and enable them to learn different skills, including fashion designing, to start their businesses. Dr Salma Amir, Gender Specialist, Assistant Professor and Matin Salim, a Dublin-based fashion designer, also spoke on the occasion virtually and highlighted the potential of fashion designing in international markets. Faculty member of IMSciences including Dr Muhammad Rafiq, Dr Awais Adnan and Qurtul Ain were present and informed participants about training being imparted to Afghan students.