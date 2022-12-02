ECP starts preparations for next general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has geared up preparations for the next general elections. Sources said the ECP has decided to introduce ballot papers with special features besides watermarked ballot papers will also be used.
In the last elections, 220mn ballot papers were printed and this time almost 240 million ballot papers are likely to be printed. More than 120 million registered voters are likely to cast vote this time. According to reports, the ECP the total number of registered voters for the 2018 elections was around 118.2mn.
