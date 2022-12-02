Emerging technologies solving problems: experts

SWABI: Speakers at an international conference on Thursday said that emerging technologies could help solve various problems in the rapidly changing world.

The Computer Science Faculty of GIK Institute had organized the two-day conference.

Scholars from across the country and abroad participated in it. They expressed their views to tackle various complicated issues in a creative way.

Prof Dr Mohammad Mujahid, Rector Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) was chief guest at the ceremony.

He said that holding such conferences would benefit the local community and resolve problems and issues related to recent pandemic (COVID), energy, and climate change.

Prof Dr Sarfaraz Khurshid, Vice-Chancellor of Information Technology University of Punjab said that there were plenty of research opportunities, but one needed to get on the right track and meet different researchers to get an in-depth idea of innovation.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, said the emerging technologies can help companies to create power transformation to drive revenue in the present era of tough competition.

Dr Masroor Hussain said that a total of 45 research papers were accepted out of 170 research papers submitted from 31 countries including the United States, China, Malaysia and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, GIK Institute and Information Technology University of Punjab inked a memorandum of understanding to promote joint academic and research activities.