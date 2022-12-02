Farewell ceremony for SP Satti held

Islamabad: A farewell ceremony was held in the honour of Superintendent of Police (SP) Fida Hussain Satti at the Security Division.

Capital Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Raza Khan was the chief guest of the ceremony which was also attended by the SSP Security and senior police officers and officials. CPO security said that retirement is part of the service as the one who joins the service has to retire one day. He asked the serving police officials to do their best to earn respect for

the department. He was of the view that public servants can earn a good name by serving the citizens with devotion and dedication. He recognized the services rendered by SP Fida Hussain Satti and added that the officer served at various posts in different divisions of Islamabad capital police and always accomplished his tasks in a responsible manner and ensured effective working.