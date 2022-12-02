Wrongly-parked vehicles to be clamped

LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) has announced seizing vehicles by clamping over the violation of parking rules. Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Asad Ejaz Malhi inaugurated the campaign by clamping the vehicles in front of Eden Centre, Jail Road on Thursday over wrong parking.

Malhi said that Lahore Police had been facing shortage of lifters. He added that from Thursday onwards the vehicles would be closed after clamping and these would be unclamped after payment of fine. Malhi continued that a sticker to raise awareness about the issue would also be pasted on the screen. He added that the wrong parking was a main reason of traffic mess on Jail Road and other main arteries of the city. Considering the magnitude of the violation, CTPL did not had the capacity to end it using lifters. He hoped the clamping would help to improve the situation. He added that over 225,000 tickets were issued against wrong parking violation during the ongoing year.

Couple arrested: Police arrested a couple for dumping an infant at a rooftop in the Shalimar area.

The victim was shifted to hospital by the owner of the house Waqas after spotting the victim at the rooftop. However, the child died due to the injuries he had received after being thrown. He had filed a complaint before police that unidentified suspect/s had dumped the victim at the rooftop. After registration of the case, police launched the investigations and arrested the couple. It came forth during investigations that the suspects had illicit relationship and had thrown the victim to hide their immoral act.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a shop in the Shahdara area Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit in the shop of bike situated near Lajput Road, Sunday Bazaar Shahdara. The fire-fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished it. The other incident of fire was reported in a house on back side of Ichhra police station. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around 12 people died, whereas 1,123 were injured in 1,083 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 610 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 513 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.