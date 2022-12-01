NFL quality measures hailed

KARACHI: Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Imran Bhatti has lauded quality measures adopted by National Foods Limited (NFL) on a visit to the company’s plant at Port Qasim with his team, a statement said on Wednesday.

The DG appreciated health, safety, and environment (HSE) and manufacturing practices of the company and also commended its efforts for promoting technology enabled manufacturing. During the visit, Bhatti emphasised upon the importance of better regulation and monitoring of food businesses.

The visit was comprised of an informational session on the aspects of manufacturing; the sourcing of ingredients, multiple stages of quality checks, modern technology available for storage and warehousing, as well as a tour of the 10-acre facility.

The company briefed the SFA regarding its procedures to maintain quality of its products, including pickles, for which the company claims to hold up to 71 percent market share.

It is pertinent to mention that National Foods exports products to 40 countries and holds quality standard certifications recognised globally, among them being ISO 9001, 45001, 22000, 17025, BRC and SEDEX Certifications.

NFL’s Port Qasim plant houses equipment to produce condiments and culinary categories, ranging from pickles and desserts to spice and recipe manufacturing.