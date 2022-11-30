Disaster risk management workshop for journalists concludes

PESHAWAR: A two-day workshop for working journalists on “Disaster Risk Management” concluded here on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on the directives of Asif Khan Mehsud, head of the society for merged areas.

Secretary PRCS merged areas, Saeed Kamal explained the constitutional status of the society and its auxiliary role to the government. He said the society was providing assistance to the helpless communities of the merged districts.

He said that PRCS is supporting vulnerable communities of the tribal districts in different sectors, including provision of health services at Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan and district Khyber, with the support of International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC).

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Programme Officer Amjad Sohail said that free health services were being provided to the local population through seven Basic Health Units (BHUs) with the help of the Norwegian Red Cross in Orakzai, North and South Waziristan districts.

“The patients in the catchment areas of these BHUs come to the hospitals for the routine checkup where they are provided proper facilities with free of cost medicines, safe delivery kits,” he added.

During the training, media and communication officer Salman Ali Shah gave a presentation about the Red Cross Red and Crescent Moment, while disaster manager Shehryar Khan conducted two days of sessions.