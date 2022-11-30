Vietnam, Pakistan to promote trade activities

KARACHI: Head of Vietnam Trade Mission, Nguyen Thi Diep Ha has said that trade exhibitions and meetings would be arranged in near future to promote business activities between Pakistan and Vietnam.

Speaking to a delegation of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), led by Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Nisar, she showed keen interest in promoting bilateral trade and strengthening the ties between the business communities of the two countries.

She said that the trade mission would fully cooperate with Pakistani exporters and trade exhibitions would also be organised for enhancing mutual trade, a PYMA statement read. The delegation comprised of Saqib Naseem, Saqib Goodluck, Farhan Ashrafi, Altaf Haroon and Hasan Sohail.

Ha urged that business-to-business meetings should be arranged to promote bilateral trade, and also to identify items that have wide opportunities for export and import in Pakistan and Vietnam. This would significantly help in increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Vietnam.

In order to materialise the great potentials of yarns and fibre businesses between the two countries, the head of the trade mission urged PYMA to send delegations to Vietnam and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Cotton and Spinning Association (VCOSA).

She asked PYMA to draw the attention of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to the importance of yarns and fibre businesses in Pakistan’s economy and exports. Ha asked PYMA to seek TDAP and Embassy of Pakistan in Hanoi to support promotional activities in Vietnam, especially in providing market information and settling business disputes.

PYMA members agreed to create maximum trade facilitation to promote trade activities between Pakistan and Vietnam. The delegation also assured cooperation in bringing the business community of the two countries closer and conducting B2B meetings.