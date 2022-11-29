Assemblies dissolution at appropriate time: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly speaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser Monday said that decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa had already been unanimously taken by the party and chairman Imran Khan, ruling out that it was an emotional decision.

Talking to another TV channel, he said that the current consultations were focusing procedure to dissolve the assemblies, and they would be dissolved at an appropriate time to get maximum political gains.

He said that the current rulers were unable to run the country’s affairs. He announced that Dr Arif Alvi would not resign as the President of Pakistani Former Sindh governor and PTI leader Imran Ismail, meanwhile, said that the party has decided in principal to dissolve provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP. Talking to another private TV channel, he said that consultation has been completed with the KP chief minister and deliberations will be held with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi today (Tuesday). He said that the meetings will also be held with PTI parliamentary party members of Punjab and KP on Friday and Saturday respectively. After the process final date for dissolving assembly would be announced.

Ismail also ruled out success of no-trust move governor rule in the provinces. He regretted that the politics in Pakistan has reached to the extent of assassination attempts on politicians. Talking to the news channel, former federal minister and PTI leader Hammad Azhar ruled out the assumption that decision to dissolving the assemblies was taken abruptly.

He said that in the past meetings majority of PTI Core Committee members were unanimous that the party should detach itself from Punjab and KP assemblies. He said that the idea rallied after assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan.

Azhar said that the Core Committee had entitled Imran Khan to decide on that. He sounded confident that dates to dissolve the assemblies would be announced on Friday or Saturday, adding that the dissolution would be a matter of days, not weeks.

He said that party is of the opinion the current system was not sustainable, so the new elections were indispensable. The PTI leader said that in case of no-confidence motion against the chief minister in Punjab Assembly, if any party MPA transgresses the party line, he will be de-seated. He claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement members were contacting them to join the PTI.

Azhar believed that the PTI will return with huge mandate if elections are held in Punjab and KP. He said that it was out od question to defeat the PTI through political engineering. He said that the ruling parties were scared of holding general elections as they understand that they cannot win.