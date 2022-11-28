Four-day festival draws droves of tourists to Swat

MINGORA: The four -day Jashn-e-Swat Festival concluded here at Fizzaghat area here on Sunday.

The festival was organized by the district administration in collaboration with the Sports and Culture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A large number of tourists from across the country and locals participated in the festival.

Musical shows, kid sports, Qawali night and other programmes attracted tourists. “Swat has always been a peaceful place and such festivals would be organized. We will not allow anyone to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Swat, having 70 percent of the tourism potential of Pakistan,” said Sohail Khan, Additional Commissioner Swat.

He added that such festivals would be organized in other scenic valleys of Swat including Kalam, Madyan, Malam Jabba and Gabin Jabba. He invited the people from across the country to come to Swat for the three-day festival and also promised them full protection and security.

Apart from musical activities, various stalls, children’s play area, and cultural programmes were part of the festival. The culture of Swat and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was highlighted in the festival.

“The aim of the festival is to promote winter tourism. This is the first festival of its kind in Swat after the devastating floods. After the flood and the recent terrorist incident, the government and the district administration decided to organize a festival to end the atmosphere of fear,” said Kashif Farhan, the regional Sports Officer.

He said the festival would help promote tourism and attract tourists from all over the country to Swat. He said that this would create economic activities at the local level. Sadaf Usman, a tourist from Lahore, told this scribe that she always enjoyed her trip to Swat, as the valley had beautiful landscape, charming valleys and peaceful environment. The festival concluded with a musical night where prominent Pashto singers performed.