PDM ready to counter Imran’s new move

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has evolved a counter-strategy to frustrate the PTI's plan to create a political crisis by quitting the provincial assemblies where it is in the government.

Well-placed political sources told The News Saturday evening that the PDM component parties have placed checks against the possible dissolution of the houses in two major provinces, Punjab and KPK, where the PTI or its coalition governments are in power.

The announcement made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening in Rawalpindi has added confusion regarding his strategy since he hasn’t made up his mind about dissolving the assemblies under his control or if he would force members to quit their membership. He hasn’t given any deadline for taking an ultimate decision.

It is believed that after unprecedented political retreats and defeats, Imran has no other option but to make a smoke-screen-like "surprising announcement" as a face-saver. The sources reminded that if the PTI chairman followed the announcement he made in letter and spirit, he would have to quit the four provincial assemblies, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan, besides Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan’s legislative assemblies. The members of the Senate will also have to vacate their house since all seven units are part of the “system” that Imran was maligning and wanted to part ways with.

Imran in his address clarified that his doctors have advised him to take three months’ rest before full recovery, and the constitutional experts are of the view that the present electoral hobnob could continue for 18 weeks, and after that, no by-election would be possible on any national or provincial assembly seat. The gimmick of quitting and dissolving the assemblies would not be of any use after April 20, as no by-election would be constitutionally possible after that deadline. The experts have referred to Article 224 of the Constitution, in which clause (4) says under “Time of Election and By-Election” that “When, except by dissolution of the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly, a general seat in any such assembly has become vacant not later than 120 days before the term of that assembly is due to expire, an election to fill the seat shall be held within sixty days from the occurrence of the vacancy.”

Political observers have speculated that Imran may struggle to muster or solicit the resignation of its entire membership. It would be a source of shock for him if about 50 percent of members of the assemblies did not oblige the party and its leader with their resignations. The opposition PDM could submit two separate resolutions to express its no-confidence in the speaker and deputy speaker of the Punjab Assembly at any time within three days. The outcome of the no-trust moves would also determine the fate of the provincial government, the sources said. In the meanwhile, sources told The News that the PTI is engaged with the government behind the scenes to discuss the possibility of Imran Khan’s moving abroad for a few weeks. The government had been urged to facilitate such travel.