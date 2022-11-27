Drugs factory busted, street criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: Local police and Narcotics Eradication Team on Saturday busted another drug factory in Speena Warai area and arrested the alleged owner.

An official said the Pishtakhara Police Station personnel along with NET conducted a raid on a rented house in Speena Warai where a drug factory was being run. The police recovered 15kg heroin as well as raw material from the place and arrested one person, Inayat, an Afghan national.

Police said they have busted a number of drug factories in Peshawar and Khyber during the last few months in operations against drugs.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police-City Abdul Salam Khalid told reporters that gangs of street criminals and motorbike lifters had been busted. The official told reporters that 21 lifted motorbikes had been recovered and handed over to their owners.

The SP City said that ten of the accused involved in street crimes had also been arrested and cases lodged against them.